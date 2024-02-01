UAE: FNC member proposes plan for remote work system for employed mothers

Abu Dhabi: Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, the second deputy speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has submitted a parliamentary proposal to implement the remote work system for all mothers employed in the federal government agencies in the country, local media reported.

The proposal was presented to Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, on Wednesday, January 31.

The initiative aims to enhance a child’s health, psychological well-being, and societal ethics, culture, and customs.

As per a report by Akhbrna News, Bin Thaniah proposal includes the implementation of a “Half-time remotely” system for mothers with children under ten years old.

In addition, it also suggested a seven-day remote work option for mothers in special family categories.

Bin Thaniah questioned the minister about thr consideration of “working mothers caring for special groups,” including children of determination and elderly parents.

Her question explores the challenges working mothers face in balancing their work with their unique family circumstances.