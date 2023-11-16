UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 11 lakh in Emirates Draw

A 36-year-old United Arab-Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 50,000 dirhams (Rs 11,32,926) in the latest FAST5 Emirates Draw.

The winner Sarath Sivadasan— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Sivadasan, who works as a procurement professional residing in Dubai, has been participating in the draw for the last two months.

Also Read Indian national returns home after 31 years in Saudi Arabia: Embassy

He is processing his unexpected win. Sivadasan told Gulf News that he is committed to playing with Emirates Draw,

What is Emirates Draw and how to participate?

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

Also Read UAE: Indian control room operator turns crorepati overnight with Rs 45 cr lottery

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.