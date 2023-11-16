UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 11 lakh in Emirates Draw

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website.

36-year-old Sarath Sivadasan (Photo: Gulf News)

A 36-year-old United Arab-Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 50,000 dirhams (Rs 11,32,926) in the latest FAST5 Emirates Draw.

The winner Sarath Sivadasan— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Sivadasan, who works as a procurement professional residing in Dubai, has been participating in the draw for the last two months.

He is processing his unexpected win. Sivadasan told Gulf News that he is committed to playing with Emirates Draw,

What is Emirates Draw and how to participate?

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.

