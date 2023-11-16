UAE: Indian control room operator turns crorepati overnight with Rs 45 cr lottery

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate has become a crorepati after winning the grand prize of Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,32,59,200) in the latest Mahzooz draw.

The winner Sreeju, who works as a control room operator in the oil and gas industry in UAE— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 154th weekly draw.

Sreeju, a resident of Fujairah, UAE for eleven years, has been participating in the draw for the past three years.

He won the top prize on Mahzooz but was shocked and confused about what to do after seeing his winnings and waiting for confirmation.

During a press conference on November 16, he stated that he would continue his job and had no plans without to quit anytime soon.

Sreeju aspired to buy a home in India without financial obligations but has not yet decided on his plans for the remaining winnings.

Mahzooz’s weekly draws have generated 64 millionaires and distributed nearly half a billion dirhams to over 1,107,000 winners thus far.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 786) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.