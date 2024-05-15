UAE issues security alert for Apple users

Abu Dhabi: The Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, May 15, alerted residents of several critical security vulnerabilities in certain Apple devices, urging them to update their operating systems immediately.

The alert comes after Apple announced security updates on Monday, May 13, including watchOS and tvOS, as well as its flagship Mac and iPhone products.

In a latest security update on Instagram, the council said, “Apple has released a security updates to address several critical security vulnerabilities in some of its products.”

These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to gain unauthorised access to devices, steal data or execute malicious code.

The council recommends installing the latest versions released by Apple.