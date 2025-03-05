UAE issues statement on chicken stock cubes with banned colours

This announcement follows the Saudi Food & Drug Authority’s (SFDA) recall of Maragatty chicken stock cubes on February 28.

Published: 5th March 2025 4:17 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has confirmed that local markets are free of the Maragatty brand chicken broth product, ¹which was found to contain banned artificial colours.

In an official statement, MoCCAE said that it conducted rigorous inspections in collaboration with local regulatory authorities to ensure food safety and consumer protection.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health through continuous monitoring and strict regulatory measures.

This announcement follows the Saudi Food & Drug Authority’s (SFDA) recall of Maragatty chicken stock cubes on February 28 due to the presence of prohibited artificial colors, which pose potential health risks.

The SFDA also advised consumers to avoid the product and dispose of any remaining stock.

