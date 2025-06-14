UAE issues travel alert for citizens, residents amid regional tensions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued an urgent advisory for its nationals, residents, and visitors to contact their airlines directly for the most up-to-date information regarding flight schedules.

In an official statement released on X on Saturday, June 14, the Ministry also urged UAE nationals currently in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Israel to immediately register with the Twajudi service — an online platform designed to help locate and assist UAE citizens abroad during emergencies.

Also Read Iran launches 100 missiles in retaliatory strike on Israel; 41 injuries reported

UAE citizens can also contact the ministry on 0097180024 in case of emergencies, MoFA added.

Important Notice from #UAEMoFA to UAE nationals, residents, and visitors regarding flight schedules. #Twajudi pic.twitter.com/OVwQfc1mnu — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 14, 2025

The advisory follows widespread flight cancellations and rerouting by Emirates and Etihad Airways, the UAE’s two major carriers, due to escalating instability and temporary airspace closures.

Tension across the Middle East escalated sharply at dawn on Friday after Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran, killing senior military officials and attacking nuclear facilities.

Iran responded with retaliatory missile attacks on Israel into Saturday morning.