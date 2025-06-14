UAE issues travel alert for citizens, residents amid regional tensions

The travel alert comes after Emirates and Etihad Airways cancelled and rerouted numerous flights due to growing instability and airspace restrictions.

The national flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) waving against a clear blue sky, symbolising unity and national pride.
UAE flag waving against a clear sky.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued an urgent advisory for its nationals, residents, and visitors to contact their airlines directly for the most up-to-date information regarding flight schedules.

In an official statement released on X on Saturday, June 14, the Ministry also urged UAE nationals currently in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Israel to immediately register with the Twajudi service — an online platform designed to help locate and assist UAE citizens abroad during emergencies.

UAE citizens can also contact the ministry on 0097180024 in case of emergencies, MoFA added.

The advisory follows widespread flight cancellations and rerouting by Emirates and Etihad Airways, the UAE’s two major carriers, due to escalating instability and temporary airspace closures.

Tension across the Middle East escalated sharply at dawn on Friday after Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran, killing senior military officials and attacking nuclear facilities.

Iran responded with retaliatory missile attacks on Israel into Saturday morning.

