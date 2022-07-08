UAE: Jordan club withdraws from championship over Israel’s participation

Amman: The Jordanian Al-Wehdat sports club has withdrawn from Al Ain International Volleyball Championship following Israel’s participation. The championship is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The club in a statement on its official account on Facebook, Tuesday, said, “Officially, Al-Wehdat Club announces its apology for not participating in the Al Ain International Volleyball Championship,” ending with the hashtag “#No_to normalization.”

فريق #الوحدات الأردني يعلن مقاطعته بطولة لكرة الطائرة في الإمارات يشارك فيها نادٍ إسرائيلي.. ووسم #لا_للتطبيع يعود إلى واجهة التفاعلات#نشرتكم pic.twitter.com/JvU8BZx37l — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) July 5, 2022

The tournament is scheduled to take place between July 18 and 28, with the participation of the UAE-organized Al Ain Club and a number of Arab, Asian and African clubs.

This is not the first time a country has withdrawn from a tournament. Earlier Kuwaitis refused to participate in events that include Israelis. In late January, Tennis player Mohammed Al-Awadi also withdrew from the semi-final match of the International Under 14 Championship, in Dubai, after learning that he had to face the Israeli player in the fourth round match.

بعد وصوله للدور قبل النهائي..



البطل الكويتي #محمد_العوضي ينسحب من مواجهة لاعب إسرائيلي في بطولة التنس الدولية للمحترفين تحت 14 سنة والمقامة حالياً في دبي pic.twitter.com/0HF7f4d21X — جريدتكم (@ImeGrop) January 21, 2022

In January 2022, a Kuwaiti cultural delegation boycotted the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature due to the participation of an Israeli writer.

لقد انسحب وفد الكويت 🇰🇼 بأكمله من #مهرجان_طيران_الإمارات_للآداب رفضاً للتطبيع مع العدو الصهيوني. كل الشكر والاعتزاز لأدباء الكويت الأفاضل، وللأديبة بشرى خلفان من عمان 🇴🇲. أنتم فخر الخليج 🌹 https://t.co/5VsrAta90T pic.twitter.com/xhGkf9Rd5r — ائتلاف الخليج ضد التطبيع (@gulf_can) January 13, 2022

In February 2021 witnessed the withdrawal of Kuwaiti inventor Jenan Al-Shehab from the Expo 2020 Dubai, due to the exhibition’s invitation to celebrate the occupied state and the visit of the Israeli president to Abu Dhabi.

المهندسة الكويتية والمخترعة العالمية #جنان_الشهاب 🇰🇼 تعلن إلغاء مشاركتها رسمياً في #إكسبو_دبي.. بسبب الإعلان في حساب #إكسبو: "لنحتفل مع إسرائيل" pic.twitter.com/9QPwUIw2Sq — الحرير News (@ALHRERNEWS) January 31, 2022

On March 7, Kuwaiti watersports player Abdul Razzaq al-Baghli pulled out of the Emirates International Motosurf Championship in Abu Dhabi after refusing to compete against an Israeli competitor.

كالعادة #الكويت تتصدر المواقف الرياضية العربية الأصيلة :

انسحاب اللاعب الكويتي عبدالرزاق البغلي من سباق بطولة الموتوسيرف لكاسر الأمواج رفضا للقاء لاعب الكيان الإسرائيلي في بطولة دولية أُقيمت في العاصمة الإماراتية #أبوظبي وتأكيده على وقوف بلاده مع قضية #فلسطين..

كفو يالكويتي 🇰🇼💔 pic.twitter.com/bwWjCvBssb — ﮼ابتسام ﮼آل ﮼سعد ﮼﮼🇶🇦 (@Ebtesam777) March 6, 2022

On April 4, 19-year-old Kuwaiti fencing player, Mohammad Al-Fadhli withdrew from the World Fencing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), refusing to face an Israeli opponent.

🔴 بطل كويتي يرفض التطبيع.. اللاعب محمد الفضلي ينسحب من بطولة دبي العالمية للمبارزة رفضًا لمنازلة لاعب إسرائيلي



كفو والله 🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/sfSMSFz87J — فهد الشمري " الحساب البديل" (@RxmxviovR7vK6A8) April 4, 2022

On May 3, Kuwaiti chess champion Bader Al-Hajri withdrew from the competitions of the Sunway International Chess Championship held in Spain during the current period, after he was drawn against one of the players of the Israeli occupation state.

انسحب البطل الكويتي في لعبة الشطرنج بدر الهاجري من منافسات بطولة "صنواي" الدولية للشطرنج المقامة حالياً في إسبانيا، بعدما أوقعته القرعة بمواجهة أحد لاعبي الاحتلال الإسرائيلي..

الكويت مجددا تقيم الحجة على كل العرب.. أيها الكوايتة الأصلاء.. معدنكم في كل مرة يظهر أصيلا ناصعا.. — Adnan Abu Amer (@AdnanAbuAmer2) May 3, 2022

In May 2022, Kuwaiti player Kholoud Al-Mutairi decided, on Sunday, to withdraw from Thailand International Championship, in the category of fencing, for refusing to confront a player from Israel.