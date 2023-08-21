UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

: President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabi

Published: 21st August 2023 2:33 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

