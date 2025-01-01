UAE: Mandatory health insurance scheme comes into effect

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has implemented a new basic health insurance scheme for private sector employees and domestic workers, which came into effect on Wednesday, January 1.

The scheme, which has already been implemented in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is being extended to Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

On December 16, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the scheme in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) based on a Cabinet decision.

Details for the new health insurance scheme

Coverage: The scheme is designed to cover private sector employees and domestic workers who are not currently insured.

Eligibility: Employers must purchase insurance for issuing or renewing residency permits. However, the mandate will not apply to workers with work permits issued before January 1, 2024, until their residency permits are up for renewal.

Insurance cost: The new health insurance package costs Dirham 320 annually, with no waiting period for chronic illnesses.

Coverage age: The insurance is offered to individuals aged 1 to 64, who must submit a medical disclosure form and recent medical reports.

Scheme covers

For inpatient care: The package covers treatment expenses with a 20 percent co-payment for inpatient care, with a maximum visit fee of Dirham 500 and an annual cap of Dirham 1,000, including medications. For outpatient care – It covers medical visits, diagnostic tests, minor procedures, and minor procedures with a 25 percent co-payment, no follow-up visits, and 30 percent medication co-payments, with an annual cap of Dirham 1,500.

Network: The health insurance network comprises seven hospitals, 46 clinics, medical centers, and 45 pharmacies, offering the same benefits and pricing to dependents of the worker’s family.

Refund: The scheme is valid for two years and can be refunded if a worker’s visa is cancelled.

How to get it: Employers are mandated to purchase insurance packages through the DubaiCare Network or accredited insurance companies.

The process should be executed through various channels such as the Insurance Pool website, smart applications, and business service centers across the country.