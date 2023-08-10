UAE: More rain this week, 22 cloud seeding ops conducted since June

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to experience convective cloud formation associated with rainfall until Saturday, August 12.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), on Wednesday, August 9, said that the bad weather is due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting the region.

The ITCZ, a band of low pressure around the Earth usually located near the equator, is moving south of the Emirates and is accompanied by a south-to-north movement of surface and upper low pressure.

Consequently, the flow of moist air from the Arabian Sea and the Oman Sea, along with the rise in temperature during the day, will lead to the formation of rain clouds.

#الحالة_الجوية على الدولة

من الأربعاء 9 إلى السبت 12 أغسطس 2023 #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #Weather_situation

Wednesday 09 Until Saturday 12 Aug 2023 #NCM #UAE pic.twitter.com/dskNydpzPa — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 8, 2023

Winds will be moderate and fresh to gusty at times, especially with rain clouds, causing the blowing of dust and sand and reduced visibility.

The Center issued a weather forecast for the period between Wednesday and Saturday, which said that there is a possibility of cloud formation associated with rain of varying intensity and isolated areas of the country, especially in the east.

The aspect can sometimes be associated with lightning and thunder, extending towards the south and some interior areas and the region of Al Dhafrah.

#الحالة_الجوية على الدولة

الأربعاء 9 أغسطس إلى السبت 12 أغسطس 2023 #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #Weather_situation

Wednesday 09 Aug Until Saturday 12 Aug 2023 #NCM #UAE pic.twitter.com/0OvkUf9PQu — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 8, 2023

However, maximum temperatures across the country continue to remain high.

Temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to reach 44 and 48 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 46 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas and islands and 35 to 39 degrees Celsius over the mountains.

At least 22 cloud-seeding missions conducted since June

“We conduct cloud-seeding operations every year whenever there are convective clouds. This increases the amount of rainfall. But it’s important to note that these operations increase the amount of rainfall, it doesn’t create rain,” Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) was quoted by Khaleej Times.

He added that from June to Wednesday, August 9, the country conducted twenty-two cloud seeding missions, to encourage the country’s recent rains.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding enhances precipitation from existing cloud formations. This is done by shooting special flares into clouds filled with salt crystals into convective clouds. This process then attracts smaller water particles that collide and become heavier, which then fall as rain.

NCM has a sophisticated network of radars that monitor the country’s atmosphere 24 hours a day and provide cloud data. A team of pilots and technicians analyze the data and perform cloud seeding operations once seedable clouds are detected.