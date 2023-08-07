UAE rain alert: Dubai announces temporary closure of parks, night beaches

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks and night swimming at beaches, effective from Sunday, August 6.

The decision came as a protective measure against the fluctuating weather, currently prevailing across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to social media, the government body posted, “Dubai Municipality announces the temporary closure of public parks from 6 pm today [Sunday], as a safety measure due to the prevailing weather conditions in #Dubai. Stay safe.”

The municipality also announced the temporary closure of night swimming beaches in Dubai, starting from Sunday.

The country has witnessed severe weather conditions since Friday, August 4, when heavy rains and hailstorms hit the city of Al Ain.

Earlier on Sunday, the municipality had revealed that it had received 100 emergency calls during the bad weather conditions it witnessed on Saturday.

Emergency teams dealt with fallen trees and accumulated water across the UAE. Sand storms and heavy rain were reported across Dubai on Saturday, and the unstable weather conditions continued later Sunday evening.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts rain in Sharjah, Fujairah and Al Ain on Monday.

According to the NCM, it will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during the day. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds forming by afternoon over some areas east and west associated with precipitation.

The weather will be wet overnight and on Tuesday morning, August 8, over some coastal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the country’s interior are expected to range between 45 and 49 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 47 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and islands and 35 to 40 degrees Celsius over the mountains.