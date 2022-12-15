UAE: Neha Kakkar set to perform at Dubai’s Global Village

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, is all set for another astounding performance in Dubai on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Kakkar performance will take place at the Global Village, at the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment at 8 pm UAE time.

Global Village took to Twitter and announced that, “We are excited to share that Bollywood Sensation, @iAmNehaKakkar, is taking over #GlobalVillage ‘s Main Stage on December 21 at 8pm. Save the date! 💃🏻 @City1016.”

We are excited to share that Bollywood Sensation, @iAmNehaKakkar, is taking over #GlobalVillage ‘s Main Stage on December 21 at 8pm. Save the date! 💃🏻 @City1016 #AMoreWonderfulWorld pic.twitter.com/gyED6YrbHf — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) December 13, 2022

Kakkar will enthralled the audience with her best songs including Dilbar, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and many others.

She will take to the main stage at Global Village for the third concert, following the hugely popular performances of Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram.

Kakkar, who has been singing since she was a child and rose to fame with hit songs like London Thumakda, follows a simple mantra before taking to the stage to perform live. “In my case, I feel the audience is present just to hear Neha Kakkar live, so I have to forget all the stress and worries, and sing just for them,” Kakkar told City Times in a brief conversation.

Neha Kakkar is currently a judge on Indian Idol, after serving as a contestant in 2005. She was the most viewed artist on YouTube in 2019 with more than 4 billion views and more than 72 million followers on Instagram.

Kakkar received the YouTube Diamond Award in 2021, the first Indian artist to reach this milestone. It has also been featured in Forbes’s India Celebrity 100 and Asia 100 Digital Stars lists.