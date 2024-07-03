UAE: One-day driving test launched in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah Police, through its centre for traffic and licensing at the automotive and driver licensing department, on Wednesday, July 3, announced the launch of a ‘one-day test’ initiative for obtaining a driving license for national service recruits.

The initiative, which runs from July to December 2024, allows soldiers to undergo eye-tests, internal and external practical tests in a single day.

“A one-day test service has been launched in order to save time and effort for the soldiers of the national service instead of attending several days to get a driving license,” said Colonel Saqir bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Director of the Department of Machinery and Drivers Licensing of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

شرطة رأس الخيمة تطلق مُبادرة اختبار اليوم الواحد للحصول على رخصة القيادة لمجندي الخدمة الوطنية



للتفاصيل:https://t.co/6txGF2SXiU pic.twitter.com/SogIEfZwOm — شرطة رأس الخيمة (@rakpoliceghq) July 3, 2024

Learner drivers who are eligible can apply through the Ministry of Interior (MoI) application.

The physical driving test can only be taken after successfully completing the online theory section.

A similar initiative was launched in Fujairah and Sharjah.