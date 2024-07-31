UAE: Petrol, diesel prices announced for August 2024; check here

Notably, motorists are advised to stay updated about the latest prices to better plan their fuel consumption and budgeting.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) fuel price committee announced on Wednesday, July 31, petrol and diesel prices for August 2024 with the updated rates that were brought into effect on Thursday, August 1.

The new rates are as follows

  • According to the official announcement, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.
  • Similarly, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.
  • Additionally, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.

