UAE: Petrol, diesel prices drop for third month in a row

Abu Dhabi: The selling price of petrol and diesel drops across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the month of October 2022 by 38 fils per litre, according to data from the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation.

The petrol and diesel prices have declined for the third month in a row, since recording their highest historical levels in July. In September, the prices were slashed by 62 fils per litre.

Prices have risen sharply this year on the back of persistently high global oil prices but fell by 13 percent in August.

Fuel distribution companies announced new prices, with the implementation starting on Saturday, October 1, 2022, as the new price included a value-added tax of 5 percent.

The breakdown price per litre for October is as follows

Super 98: Dirham 3.03— from Dirham 3.41 in September

Special 95: Dirham 2.92 — from Dirham 3.30 in September

Diesel: Dirham 3.76 — from Dirham 3.87 in September

E-plus 91: Dirham 2.85— from Dirham 3.22 in September

The prices announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee in July were the highest so far since they were liberalised in 2015, to allow them to move in line with the market.

