UAE police help Indian YouTuber Madan Gowri after losing bag in taxi

Abu Dhabi: Indian YouTuber and social media influencer, Madan Gowri, recently lost his bag in a taxi but had nothing to worry about, thanks to the authorities in Abu Dhabi, who quickly ensured him he could retrieve his lost belongings without any hassle.

Madan Gowri, who is currently in the UAE, reportedly lost his bag in a taxi and turned to the country authorities in order to get help.

On Sunday, taking to Twitter, Madan wrote, “Missed my bags in cab and this happened! Abu Dhabi is awesome. @VisitAbuDhabi”.

Missed my bags in cab and this happened! Abu Dhabi is awesome @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/WT71pp4WRE — Madan Gowri (@madan3) April 30, 2023

Madan Gowri is a popular YouTuber and content creator from India, who has over 6 million subscribers.

He creates informative videos on a wide range of topics.