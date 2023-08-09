UAE President meets US NSA Jake Sullivan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th August 2023 12:03 pm IST
UAE President meets US NSA Jake Sullivan
President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan.

Abu Dhabi: President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met visiting US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

BookMyMBBS

During the meeting held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the two sides “discussed the close, strategic ties between the UAE and the US, and expressed their shared interest in further strengthening these bonds”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the official news agency WAM.

Also Read
UAE announces travel ban to Lebanon amid ongoing tensions

They also discussed regional and international developments and stressed the importance of taking joint actions to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East. 

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th August 2023 12:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button