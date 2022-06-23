UAE President pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa as 40-day mourning period ends

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 23rd June 2022 7:11 pm IST
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan 

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday posted a touching tribute video for his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the country marked the end of 40 days of mourning his death.

“As a nation, we continue to be inspired by the life and example of the late Khalifa bin Zayed, who will forever remain an enduring symbol of generosity, goodwill and humanitarianism. May his soul rest in peace,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

Shekkh Mohamed posted the message alongside a video honouring Sheikh Khalifa.

In the video, Sheikh Mohamed highlights Sheikh Khalifa’s achievements while narrating a poem hailing his leadership.

On Wednesday, the UAE raised its flags announcing the end of the official 40-day mourning period for the late Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Khalifa died on May 13 at the age of 73.

Sheikh Khalifa was the country’s second president after UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed was elected President by the Federal Supreme Council in May.

Leaders, dignitaries and officials from around the world traveled to the UAE in the days following Sheikh Khalifa’s death to honor him and congratulate Sheikh Mohammed on his election.

