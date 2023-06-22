UAE Prez orders release of 988 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of Eid Al Adha, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 988 prisoners, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This humanitarian gesture was made in an effort to give prisoners an opportunity to rebuild their lives.

It is common practice for the rulers of the Emirates to pardon prisoners during important Islamic occasions.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.