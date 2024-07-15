UAE: RTA launches trial operation of world’s first electric 3D-printed abra

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of the world’s first electric abra manufactured using 3D printing technology, in collaboration with the private sector.

The abra, which can carry 20 passengers, was designed and built to retain the traditional abra identity. This initiative supports the government’s efforts to achieve Dubai’s 3D printing strategy.

It aims to reduce abra manufacturing time by 90 percent, slash manufacturing costs by 30 percent, and cut operation and maintenance expenses by 30 percent. Additionally, it supports RTA’s environmental sustainability strategy for maritime transport, Emirates News Agency reported.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated:

“The trial operation of the electric abra manufactured using 3D printing technology, along with the improvement of traditional abra stations project, is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the marine transport services, vital mobility means in Dubai,” adding much value to the maritime transport sector.

“The newly manufactured abra features numerous technical attributes, including the longest monocoque structure created using 3D printing technology, measuring 11 metres in length and 3.1 metres in width.

It has an electric propulsion system powered by two 10-kilowatt motors and lithium batteries. The abra will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line on a trial base. During this operation phase, the performance of the abra will be monitored and compared with the current 20-passenger fibreglass abras,” explained Al Tayer.

The abra was manufactured by Al Seer Marine Company in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with several global companies, including Mitsubishi of Japan, which provided the materials used in the manufacturing and printing of the abra, Siemens of Germany, which supervised the programming and calibration of the printer, and Torqeedo of Germany, which supplied the electric motors.

The TASNEEF Company oversaw the manufacturing process to ensure compliance with safety standards.

RTA is currently working on a project to upgrade the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek. The project aims to improve marine transport services, enhance safety and security standards, meet the Dubai Universal Design Code requirements for People of Determination, and enhance the overall appearance of the traditional abra stations. These stations are used by over 14 million passengers annually.

The project includes the improvement of four traditional abra stations. In February 2023, RTA completed the improvement of Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station, and last February, it completed the upgrading of Deira Old Souq Station. The improvement of the Dubai Old Souq Station and Al Sabkha Station will be completed by August 2025.

The improvement works of marine transport stations included replacing all floating docks with new ones to ensure passenger safety in addition to providing retail spaces for better customer services, facilities for employees and operators, and bike racks to enhance transport integration.

The scope of the project also includes increasing and improving passenger waiting areas, with priority seating and dedicated spaces for People of Determination, widening the docking spaces by 15 percent, shaded waiting areas by 100 percent, and commercial spaces by 27 percent, while increasing compliance with the Dubai Code by 87 percent.

Sustainable, low-cost materials will be used, reducing annual maintenance costs by 10 percent.

The marine transport sector has seen an upward growth trajectory in the number of transport means, stations, and passengers since the completion of the Dubai Water Canal, which connects Dubai Creek to the coastal area.

This sector will be further enhanced with the completion of urban and tourist facilities along the canal, as well as the construction of marine transport stations, making marine transport the preferred choice for many citizens, residents, and tourists to navigate and enjoy the scenic views of Dubai Creek, the Dubai Water Canal, and Dubai beaches.

