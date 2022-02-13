UAE: Singer Shreya Ghoshal set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The award-winning singer, composer and music producer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on Saturday, February 19.

The singer will celebrate 20 years in the music industry with a performance at the Jubilee Park at 8:30 pm UAE time (10 pm IST).

Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and wrote, “Hey!!! I am coming to Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, 19th February! Celebrate 20 years of my music, and continue to show your love and support at the Jubilee Park, from 8 pm! Sing along with me as I journey all the way from Bairi Piya to Munbe Vaa to Chaka Chak! See you there!”

Shreya Goshal will perform her hit tracks such as ‘Dola Re’, ‘Chaka Chak’, ‘Teri Meri’ and ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come first-served basis.

As Expo 2020 approaches its last 50 days, a spate of celebs sighting is in store, with Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor coming to the Jubilee stage on February 13, while singer Amit Trivedi will headline a concert on February 26.

Other international acts scheduled to be shown at the venue include rock band Coldplay on February 15 and Filipino artist Moira dela Torre on stage on February 14.

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on February 16.

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh will take to the Jubilee Stage on February 18 at 9pm. The singer will perform his hit track such as ‘Chaiyan Chaiyan’, ‘Dard-E-Disco’, ‘Haule Haule’ and ‘Chak De India’.

Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood, will perform together at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.