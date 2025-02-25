UAE supermarkets announces massive Ramzan discounts

As this year’s Ramzan approaches which is expected to begin on Friday, February 28, approximately 644 major outlets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced discounts of over 50 percent on 10,000 products. Cooperative societies (co-op) have also announced exceptional discounts amounting to Dh 35 million.

According to the Director at the Ministry of Economy and the CEO of Marine Power Company, Sultan Darwish, Lulu Hypermarket across 600 branches in the Emirates offers 5,500 products at a significant 65 percent markdown. Another co-op society announced discounts worth 60 percent for more than 5,000 products.

Darwish further stated that the Al Aweer Fruits and Vegetables Market in Dubai receives daily imports currently reaching 5,000 and 6,000 tonnes. The commercial director emphasized the market’s commitment to stock sufficient food quantities at local facilities so they can provide adequate supply to consumers during peak Ramzan.

The ministry will perform 420 inspection visits to supermarkets to ensure basic product prices remain stable according to the set limits during the holy month. Retailers are ordered not to increase the price of nine products including cooking oils, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat.

“If they change the price of any basic product, it would be automatically flagged. The system shows a red flag when the price tag exceeds the permissible limit, and this not only applies to the ministry but has also been linked across all local economic authorities. So, in addition to physical inspection visits, we observe those 14 major outlets online,” the minister was quoted by Khaleej Times.

Also Read Iconic Ramzan Iftar cannons return to key locations across Dubai

The minister requested the public to file reports of price tag tampering and product quality concerns at supermarkets by using the toll-free number 8001222 or social media platforms. Last year, the ministry received 1,891 consumer complaints electronically, out of which 93 percent were resolved instantly.