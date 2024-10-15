UAE to become 1st ME country to use ‘palm IDs’ for cashless transactions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to become the first nation in the Middle East to adopt a new revolutionary biometric identification method known as “Palm IDs”. This innovation will enable residents and visitors to perform a variety of transactions like paying bills as well as withdrawing cash without necessarily moving around with cards, or having a mobile application.

The ‘palm ID’ tech is being developed by the Federal Authority to provide faster, seamless services which will be linked to entities in the public and private sectors.

Benefits of Palm IDs

Convenience: It is convenient for users to make payments since they only have to wave their palms to request, pay, or complete any business.

Security: Biometric data is harder to forge than traditional identification methods, reducing the risk of fraud.

Efficiency: The system plan is to make the process flow in banks and stores smooth which may reduce the waiting time for customers.

The use of Palm IDs is in line with UAE’s strategic goal to develop the country as a smart nation and hub of innovation. Through implementing such innovative interventions, the UAE not only improves the quality of the local service but also showcases the country’s progressive vision on the global stage.

“People will provide palm biometrics at the ICP platform, which will be linked to the personal profile of the individual. Enrolling palm biometrics will ensure the accuracy of the individual’s details. People can make payments or withdraw cash using the palm from ATMs. This project is in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE. Work on regulations and policies is underway,” an ICP spokesperson told Khaleej Times.