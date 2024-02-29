UAE tops global soft power index in Middle East, ranks 10th globally

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked first in the Middle East and 10th globally in the ‘Global Soft Power Index’ (GSPI) 2024, prepared by Brand Finance, an international brand evaluation organization.

The announcement was made on Thursday, February 29, during the annual Global Soft Power Summit in London, attended by global leaders and public figures.

The UAE has significantly improved its ranking in the global index, based on a survey of more than 170,000 individuals from over 100 countries to gather data on global perceptions of all 193 member states of the United Nations.

UAE rankings in main indicators

1st in a strong and stable economy

3rd in generous

3rd in future growth potential

8th in influence in diplomatic circles

8th in influence

8th in leader in technology and innovation

9th in safe and secure

10th in internationally admired leaders

10th in business and trade image

10th in affairs I follow closely

Taking to X, on Thursday, February 29, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed pride in the achievement.

“Global appreciation for the UAE is strengthening every day,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Thousands of work teams in all fields continue day and night to achieve all of this. Our appreciation to everyone.”

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Nation Brand experienced a significant increase in value from 700 billion dollars to a trillion dollars within three years.

