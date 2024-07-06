UAE welcomes 18th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

The 18th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients and those accompanying them, arrived today in the UAE, in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip at the UAE’s hospitals.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the UAE’s commitment to providing medical treatment and healthcare to the Palestinians from Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering they are experiencing.

He noted that the wise leadership’s directives to provide all forms of support in the field of healthcare came within this framework, especially with the complete collapse of health services in the Strip.

He also valued the efforts of the authorities, officials, and teams in the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt for facilitating the transfer of the wounded and providing all forms of support to the UAE teams present in Al Arish.

Upon the arrival of the Etihad Airways flight from Al Arish International Airport to the Zayed International Airport, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those in need of immediate care to hospitals for treatment.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the UAE at various levels to assist the fraternal people of Palestine and enhance the response to the humanitarian conditions witnessed by the Gaza Strip.