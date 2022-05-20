UK: Digital trucks used to highlight Hindutva aggression on Indian minorities

At a time when minorities in India are under serious threat from the right-wing extremists, digital trucks across the United Kingdom (UK) displayed messages creating awareness of a predicted genocide of minorities in India while urging people to raise their voices against instances of atrocities against them.

Pictures and videos of trucks displaying messages regarding atrocities against Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians in India have surfaced on social media. Digital trucks in London, Edinburgh, and, Manchester have been seen displaying news articles, hate speeches, and genocidal calls delivered by the right-wing groups, in recent times.

Also Read Muslims should be set ablaze like Ravana, says Bihar BJP MLA

A post shared on Twitter read, “Digital trucks in London, Manchester & Edinburgh show how India is on the cusp of a Muslims and Christian genocide #IndiaGenocideAlert ”

Digital trucks in London, Manchester & Edinburgh show how India is on the cusp of a Muslims and Christian genocide#IndiaGenocideAlert



pic.twitter.com/bkPTcusFig — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) May 19, 2022

A message on one of the trucks read, “Muslims should be set ablaze Just as Hindus Burn Ravana Effigies on Dussehra: Indian Lawmaker” indicating the recent speech made by the country’s ruling party BJP Bihar MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachul.

These remarks were delivered by the BJP MLA at an event in Patna titled “The Untold Story of Kashmiri Hindus.” During the program, Hanuman Chalisa was also recited. Kapil Mishra, a Delhi-based BJP politician, was also present.

One of the messages also pointed out the treatment meted out to the Tablighi Jamat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz during the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. “How the coronavirus outbreak in India was blamed on Muslims. The COVID-19 pandemic has been turned into yet another Islamophobic conspiracy theory” it read.