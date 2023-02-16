UMF demands immediate release of minority loans to its applicants

The federation has urged the Muslims to make a memorandum and visit their nearest corporator's office on Friday demanding the immediate release of minority loans to all the applicants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th February 2023 7:24 pm IST
'Only 12K out of 2L to get loan under TS economic support scheme?': United Muslim Federation
Muslim United Federation demanding the immediate release of minority loans to all the applicants. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Federation (UMF) in the city has questioned Telangana government for sanctioning incomplete funds to the Minorities Finance Corporation for the Muslim minorities to fetch subsided loans under the state’s economic support schemes.

“Why did the government promise loans to Muslim minorities, if only 12 thousand out of the 2 lakh applicants will be getting loans under the state’s economic support scheme?”:

While more than two 2 lakh Muslims applied for the loan, the corporation reportedly said that only 50 crores out of the promised 120 crores have been sanctioned by the state government in this regard.

The federation thus held that only 12 thousand out of 2.16 lakh applicants will receive the benefit under the minority scheme.

Upset over the minorities being denied befits from the state schemes, the general secretary of the federation, Abrar Hussain Azad, held a press meeting and urged the Muslims to make a memorandum and visit their nearest corporator’s office on Friday demanding the immediate release of minority loans to all the applicants.

Officials from the federation have also directed the Muslim minorities to race out to MROs and Mandal offices and raise grievances on pending funds.

