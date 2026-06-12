UN chief condemns US strike that killed three Indian seafarers

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a Palau-flagged tanker off the coast of Oman in which three Indian seafarers have been killed, his spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

“…Notably, the Settebello tanker was hit and a number of Indian seafarers were killed. And that is an attack that was clearly condemned by the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). And we fully support and second that language,” Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said at the daily press briefing Thursday.

Dujarric was referring to a statement issued by IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, in which he had expressed his “deep sadness” and “strong condemnation” of the attack on the tanker MT Settebello, sailing under the flag of Palau, off the coast of Oman.

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The IMO statement added that the incident, which occurred near the Strait of Hormuz and is reported to have followed a projectile strike against the vessel, resulted in a fire on board and the deaths of the three seafarers.

Dominguez said in the statement that he “strongly” condemns any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping.

“This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three seafarers who lost their lives and with all those awaiting news of the crew members.”

Dominguez said IMO has underscored the need to protect seafarers, civilian shipping and the freedom of navigation at all times.

“All actions affecting international shipping must fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea. The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount,” Dominguez said.

IMO said it is monitoring the situation closely and calls for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

On the situation in West Asia, Guterres said he is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation in the region, including the strikes by the United States on Iran and the strikes by Iran on neighbouring countries in the Gulf and beyond that are not parties to the conflict and a significant increase in hostile rhetoric.

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Guterres urged the parties to return to the full implementation of the ceasefire, to avoid any further deterioration, which could trigger a full resumption of the conflict, with unpredictable consequences for the region and the world, especially the most vulnerable countries.

The Secretary-General underscored that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms, in accordance with international law, must be respected.

He further called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians, reiterating that the only way forward is through genuine dialogue and negotiations.

Guterres called on the United States and Iran to redouble their efforts towards a peaceful, comprehensive and durable agreement that advances regional and international peace and security.

Following Wednesday’s incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks, and he was handed a diplomatic note of protest.

India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as “deeply worrisome”, and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.

India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days, resulting in the death of the three nationals. New Delhi has lodged a strong protest with the US over the strikes.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board. Another vessel, ‘Jalveer’, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said at a news briefing that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex and Jalveer “came from the US Navy”.

The US military imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which around 20 per cent of global energy supplies are transported in normal times.