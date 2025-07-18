UN condemns strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church, Israel expresses regret

United Nations: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, which killed three civilians and wounded at least ten others on Thursday, July 17. The church, Gaza’s only Catholic place of worship, had been serving as a sanctuary for displaced civilians amid the ongoing conflict.

“Attacks on places of worship are unacceptable,” said Stephanie Tremblay, associate spokesperson for the UN chief. “People seeking shelter must be respected and protected, not hit by strikes.”

The UN reiterated its call for the protection of civilians, the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, and the unconditional release of all hostages. Tremblay said too many lives had already been lost and urged all parties to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza at scale.

Responding to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed “deep regret”, saying the strike on the church was the result of “stray ammunition”.

“Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful,” he said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the Israel Defense Forces are investigating the incident and that the circumstances remain unclear. It added that the findings would be made public “transparently”.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours had hit multiple sites hosting displaced Palestinians, resulting in further casualties.

According to OCHA, between 8 and 15 July, more than 11,600 people were newly displaced, bringing the total displacement since the breakdown of the ceasefire on 18 March to over 737,000—approximately 35 percent of Gaza’s population. Nearly every resident in Gaza has now been displaced at least once.

The humanitarian situation remains dire. OCHA noted that most housing in Gaza is either destroyed or uninhabitable, forcing many families to live outdoors. The widespread collapse of water infrastructure has left civilians relying on the Mediterranean Sea to wash, although Israeli authorities have reinstated a ban on swimming and fishing along the coast.

Fuel shortages continue to threaten critical services. OCHA said Israel has only permitted limited diesel deliveries in recent days, and on Wednesday, for the first time in over 135 days, a small quantity of benzene—essential for powering ambulances and other life-saving services—was allowed in.

“This was a small but important step,” said the humanitarian office, but stressed that fuel supplies remain far below what is needed. OCHA called for the regular entry of both diesel and benzene, as well as the immediate lifting of restrictions on shelter materials. “Lives depend on both,” it stated.

With inputs from IANS