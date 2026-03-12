Unhappy with job placement, man stabs job consultancy owner 23 times

Hyderabad: Police, on Thursday, March 12, arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a job consultancy owner in Hyderabad’s Madhura Nagar area.

The deceased, Jaggavarapu Shashi Kiran Reddy, 35, was the owner of Best Group of Services Job Consultancy located in Engineers Colony.

According to a complaint lodged by the company’s HR executive Dulipadu Akshaya, at around 2:30 pm, Pollamari Setty Prabhu Kumar approached her expressing dissatisfaction with a job arranged through the consultancy. He reportedly demanded a refund and salary for the days he had worked.

Akshaya asked Kumar to sit in the counselling room and informed Reddy, who then began speaking with him. She left the room.

Suddenly, she heard screams and rushed inside to see Reddy lying in a pool of blood and Kumar holding a knife. He tried to stab Akshaya on her shoulder but she escaped and alerted others. Kumar fled the scene.

As many as 23 stab wounds were found in Reddy’s body.

Kumar was arrested on Thursday under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 329(4) (house tresspass), 127(2) (Wrongfully confines any person for ten days or more), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).