Unhappy with job placement, man stabs job consultancy owner 23 times

The 35-year-old deceased was the owner of Best Group of Services Job Consultancy located in Engineers Colony.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2026 10:18 pm IST
Police officers and officials at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Police, on Thursday, March 12, arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a job consultancy owner in Hyderabad’s Madhura Nagar area.

The deceased, Jaggavarapu Shashi Kiran Reddy, 35, was the owner of Best Group of Services Job Consultancy located in Engineers Colony.

According to a complaint lodged by the company’s HR executive Dulipadu Akshaya, at around 2:30 pm, Pollamari Setty Prabhu Kumar approached her expressing dissatisfaction with a job arranged through the consultancy. He reportedly demanded a refund and salary for the days he had worked.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Akshaya asked Kumar to sit in the counselling room and informed Reddy, who then began speaking with him. She left the room.

Suddenly, she heard screams and rushed inside to see Reddy lying in a pool of blood and Kumar holding a knife. He tried to stab Akshaya on her shoulder but she escaped and alerted others. Kumar fled the scene.

As many as 23 stab wounds were found in Reddy’s body.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Kumar was arrested on Thursday under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 329(4) (house tresspass), 127(2) (Wrongfully confines any person for ten days or more), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2026 10:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button