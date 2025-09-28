Unidentified man found dead near railway tracks in Charlapalli

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th September 2025 9:38 am IST
Representational Image of man laying in morgue for a food poisoning in Hyderabad story
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead near the railway tracks close to the Singapore Double Bedroom area in Charlapalli on Saturday, September 27.

According to the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, believed to be in his mid-twenties, allegedly fell on the tracks and sustained severe head injuries after hitting a railway pillar. He died on the spot.

