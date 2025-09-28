Unidentified man found dead near railway tracks in Charlapalli

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead near the railway tracks close to the Singapore Double Bedroom area in Charlapalli on Saturday, September 27.

According to the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, believed to be in his mid-twenties, allegedly fell on the tracks and sustained severe head injuries after hitting a railway pillar. He died on the spot.

Also Read Student dies by suicide at hostel in Hyderabad

Police have launched efforts to establish the man’s identity and trace his family members. Further investigation is underway.