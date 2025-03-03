Union minister’s daughter harassment case: Accused linked to Shinde Shiv Sena

In a shocking incident of molestation of the minor daughter of Union Minister of Maharashtra Raksha Khadse, some of the accused named in the case have criminal backgrounds and are allegedly close associates of the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction.

The BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Raksha Khadse, logged a police complaint at Muktainagar police station on Sunday, March 2, alleging that her daughter and some of her friends were stalked and harassed by a group of boys at an event in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Friday night.

Soon after the news came to light, it generated a political war, with the opposition party accusing the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, of failing to create a crime-free atmosphere for females. The opposition leaders stated that if such things happen to senior politicians ‘ daughters, then imagine what common people have to go through.

Also Read Union minister says daughter harassed in Maharashtra; lodges police complaint

Accused ties with the Eknath Shinde faction

Subsequently, the authorities launched an immediate investigation and manhunt to nab the culprits. During the investigation, some of the accused have been identified as Aniket Bhoi, Piyush More, Saham Koli, Anuj Patil, Kiran Mali, and Sachin Palvi.

According to the reports, the accused, Piyush More, is a Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator who is currently associated with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Some photos emerged on social media showing More with senior politicians, including Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

Former BJP corporator Piyush More, Currently in Shinde faction Shiv Sena is one of the accused for allegedly stalked and molested the Union Minister Raksha Khadse's minor daughter and her friends. You'll hardly see Propaganda News Agency @ANI reporting this. pic.twitter.com/AZw1ivtUZN — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 3, 2025



Another accused Aniket Bhoi has close ties with Shiv Sena Shinde Gatache MLA Chandrakant Patil. He has a troubling history, having been previously booked for multiple serious offenses, including hooliganism and murder causing grievous hurt, at the Muktai Nagar police station, ABP Hindi news reported.

The Jalgaon police have arrested four of the accused so far, and teams have been formed to arrest the others.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Police have arrested four individuals, in connection with the harassment of Union Minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter and her friends pic.twitter.com/3VbHIYSaMe — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

Raksha Khadse’s revelation

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader said, “I was in Gujarat, so my daughter called me to ask for permission to go. I asked her to take a guard and two to three staff members along. My daughter and her friends were followed and pushed, and their photos and videos were taken. When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered.”

Khadse said that when she returned home this morning, her daughter told her that the same group of boys had misbehaved with her on February 24 at a public event. Khadse echoed the statements of opposing leaders, stating, “It is unfortunate. If the MP or Union minister’s daughter can face such harassment in our country, imagine the situation of ordinary females”.

VIDEO | Union MoS Raksha Khadse (@khadseraksha) speaks to media on filing a complaint after her daughter was allegedly harassed during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Ur2bG0lzvs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2025

Political uproar

MP and Deputy leader of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction, Priyanka Chaturvedi, released a video statement on the case in which she stated that Shinde Sena office bearers were involved in the harassment of Raksha Khadse’s daughter, as per all records & confirmed by Eknath Khadse ji. Shamelessness has no limit in their case.

Shinde sena office bearers were involved in the harassment of Raksha Khadse’s daughter, as per all records & confirmed by Eknath Khadse ji. Shamelessness has no limit in their case. pic.twitter.com/Hx1Nx5SfyD — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 3, 2025

Those harassing Khadse’s daughter from political party, admits CM

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “Those who harassed Khadse’s daughter are from a political party. The local police have arrested some of them and registered a case in this regard. There will be strict action taken against them.”

Raigad, Maharashtra: Regarding the molestation of Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter in Jalgaon, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Unfortunately, a worker from a particular party is involved in this crime. The police have registered a case, arrested some individuals, and the… pic.twitter.com/yagRzmaVD8 — IANS (@ians_india) March 2, 2025

‘No matter who they are’, says Manisha Kayande

While talking to news reporters, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande spoke about the molestation case, saying, “No matter who they are or what their background is, strict action will be taken against them. They have already been taken into police custody, and strict punishment will be ensured”.