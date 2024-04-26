Unknown miscreants lob petrol bomb at Meghalaya deputy CM’s house

Shillong: Unknown miscreants lobbed a petrol bomb at the residence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, police said on Friday, April 26.

His residence is located at Nongmynsong in the East Khasi Hills district.

“Dhar’s residence was targeted by unidentified miscreants who threw a petrol bomb that landed on the balcony without causing any injuries,” police said. Dhar promptly filed an FIR, leading to increased security measures at the premises.

A senior officer informed PTI that investigations into the incident are underway.

The Deputy CM was not available for comments.

