Unseen photos from Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s secret Nikah

Islamabad: Pakistani celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed, who are head-over-heels in love, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. The couple marked the occasion with heartfelt posts and unseen glimpses of their wedding.

Sana Javed shared a series of beautiful photos from their wedding, expressing her love with the caption, “Happy anniversary, my love. Life is beautiful with you. Love you, hero.”

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik shared a touching video collage showcasing romantic moments from their journey together on Instagram. He captioned it, “Many more beautiful days and memories together 🙂 Happy anniversary. I love you, bestie.”

Shoaib and Sana got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony on January 17 last year. They announced it officially on Instagram on January 20. The news of their marriage came as a surprise and shocker to fans across India and Pakistan.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The two are co-parenting their child despite their separation, which was confirmed when Shoaib announced his marriage to Sana. Shoaib had also been briefly married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, prior to his relationship with Sania.