UoH elections: Left-Ambedkarite alliance clinches fourth consecutive victory

Hyderabad: The Left-Ambedkarite alliance emerged victorious for a fourth consecutive term in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) 2024-25 Students’ Union (SU) election.

The four-party coalition, comprising the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA), Dalit Students’ Union (DSU), and Bahujan Students’ Front (BSF), successfully retained power, defeating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ASA-BSF-DSU-SFI panel wins the University of Hyderabad students union elections. pic.twitter.com/lw0jcfyOia — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) October 26, 2024

In a close-knit contest, A Umesh Ambedkar of DSU won the president post securing 1313 votes while his opponent and former ABVP-HCU general secretary Akash Bhati received 1295 votes. Sakshi, the official entry of ABVP on the ballot sheet came third collecting 586 votes.

For the vice-president seat, Akash Kumar won over a margin of 213 votes as compared to his closest competitor Pawana from ABVP. Raniya Zuliakha who contested from the Fraternity Movement came third with 721 votes.

Nihad Sulaiman of SFI emerged victorious in the fight for the post of general secretary. Nihad won on a margin of 207 votes collecting 1390 votes. ABVP candidate Yasaswi came second with 1183 votes. Yasaswi was followed by C Sunil Kumar of NSUI who gained 859 votes.

Triveni from BSF won the joint secretary post winning 1435 votes. Her closest opponent from ABVP, Mushaid Ahmed gained 984 votes. He was followed by Suhani Lenka of the NSUI-AISA-MSF alliance by securing 887 votes.

K V Krishnamurthy of ASA became the cultural secretary of UoH-SU 2024-25 securing 1296 votes. Sonia Das from ABVP came second collecting 1083 votes. Pranav S came third with 989 votes.

Mangpi of NSUI won the sports secretary post with 1234 votes. Sunil Reddi of ABVP with 1044 votes and Abdur Rahaman of SFI collecting 1006 votes came second and third respectively.

The ASA-BSF-DSU-SFI coalition swept the elections to various ICC-GSCASH (Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment) positions.

Khushi Prerna Tigga became the GSCASH member for the integrated master’s students. Shrutikirti was elected as GSCASH representative for master’s students. Bhavitha was elected as the member in charge of research scholars in the GSCASH council.