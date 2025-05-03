UP: 16-yr-old Dalit repeatedly slapped for resisting molestation on moving bus

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was attacked and dragged by her hair for allegedly resisting molestation while travelling in a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, May 2.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms. The visuals show a few men dragging the teenager by her hair and repeatedly slapping her. When the bus conductor and driver, Saleem, tried to intervene and protect her, they were attacked too.

“There was a girl on the bus to Lakhimpur Kheri. Some boys were harassing her. When she told me, I tried to stop them, but they started arguing and hit me,” bus driver Saleem was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

Saleem alleged that the men robbed him of Rs 25,500/-.

Based on Saleem’s complaint, the Padhua police station registered a case. However, the bus driver claimed that the police counselled the men and let them go.

When the news of Padhua police letting off the accused men spread, the UP Congress shared the incident on X, condemning the Yogi Adityanath government. “Under Baba ji’s rule, criminals protected by power tarnish the honor of our sisters and daughters every day,” it posted on X.

Soon after, the Lakhimpur Kheri released a statement informing that a case has been registered and the accused men have been arrested. “A case under appropriate sections has been filed. The named accused have been arrested and challaned. Further legal proceedings are underway,” the police said in a post.