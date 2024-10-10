UP: 3 killed in bike-truck collision in Chitrakoot

Banda: Three people were killed when a motorcycle rammed into a truck parked on a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, police said on Thursday, October 10.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on Wednesday when the speeding motorcycle coming from Sitapur village in the Karvi area rammed into the stationary truck near Bedi culvert, Karvi Station House Officer Upendra Singh said.

Sanjay (20), Abhilash (16), and Chhotu (19), residents of Kapsethi village, were seriously injured in the incident, Singh said.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Chhotu dead while Sanjay and Abhilash died on the way to Satna (Madhya Pradesh) for better treatment, he said.

Post-mortem of the bodies has been done, he added.