UP Dalit woman accuses 5, including ex-Army solider of harassment

At one instance, the former soldier drag the woman into a field with the intention of raping. When she screamed for help, he ran away.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 9th September 2025 8:36 pm IST
A Dalit woman hailing from the Valmiki community in Aligarh’s Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh has accused five individuals, including a retired Army soldier, of assault, molestation and death threats.

In her complaint, she stated that her family is constantly pressured to leave the village.

According to the Dalit woman, her mother-in-law had purchased a plot and built a house. However, a few members from the upper caste tried to construct a passage by placing shutters near her gate, even though an alternative route was available.

The woman accused the retired Army soldier, Yogendra Singh, of repeated harassment and attempted rape. “He has beaten me and molested me several times. He often peeps into my house without shame. On March 8, when I went to cut fodder in the forest, he tried to drag me into a field with the intention of raping me. I screamed, and nearby farmers rushed to help. He fled, threatening to kill me,” her complaint said.

He currently serves in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Agra.

When her husband tried to oppose the harassment, Singh and his son Dushyant barged into her house with a pistol and threatened to kill him.

A case has been registered under the SC/ST Act against Yogendra Singh, Dushyant Singh, Anita, Aarti, and Shivcharan.

