UP govt forms 3-member panel to probe Lucknow building collapse incident

According to a press statement, the committee formed on the direction of CM Yogi will be headed by secretary in home department

Lucknow: SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey building collapsed, at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. At least five people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member committee on Sunday, September 8 to probe the building collapse incident that claimed eight lives.

According to a press statement, the committee formed on the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be headed by Sanjiv Gupta, a secretary in the home department, who has been made the panel’s chairman.

Balkar Singh, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, and Vijay Kanaujia, Chief Engineer (Central Region), Public Works Department, Lucknow, are the two other members of the committee.

“The inquiry committee is expected to investigate the cause of the incident and submit its report to the government as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Eight people were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-story building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of Lucknow on Saturday evening.

