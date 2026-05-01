UP govt to pay Rs 2 lakh for illegal vehicle seizure over beef transport

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to a man whose vehicle was seized in 2024 over an unproven allegation of transporting beef.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Mohammad Chand, Justice Sandeep Jain quashed the seizure orders, observing that the petitioner had suffered financial loss due to “illegal and arbitrary” action by the authorities.

The vehicle had been confiscated in October 2024 by authorities in Baghpat under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act on the suspicion that it was being used to transport beef of five cows.

The court, however, found that the veterinary doctor who examined the meat was not certain whether it was beef and recommended a confirmatory laboratory test. As no report from an authorised laboratory was produced, the state failed to conclusively establish the claim.

“The authorities, without examining this issue, have proceeded to confiscate the vehicle of the petitioner which is arbitrary, illegal and unwarranted under the provisions of the Act of 1955,” the court said in its order dated April 27.

‘Vehicle was source of livelihood’

The bench observed that the petitioner’s vehicle was a source of livelihood and that he suffered serious economic loss due to its prolonged seizure.

“The petitioner has been deprived of earning through this vehicle since October 18, 2024, when it was illegally seized by the state authorities. A period of more than 18 months has elapsed since then,” the court noted.

The high court also said the burden of proof lay on the state to establish that the seized meat was beef but the available examination report only indicated that the meat was “suspected” to be of cow or its progeny.

The court ordered the release of the vehicle within three days and directed the state to pay Rs 2 lakh in damages to the petitioner, while granting liberty to recover the amount from the officials responsible for the seizure.

The judgment came on a plea challenging the confiscation order passed by the district magistrate of Baghpat as well as the dismissal of the petitioner’s appeal by the commissioner of Meerut division.