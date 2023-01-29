UP: Groom, bride’s father slap each other, wedding called off

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a bride refused to marry the groom simply because he kept entering her room repeatedly even before their wedding rituals could get over.

According to reports, the wedding procession arrived at the woman’s house in Chitrakoot and the groom was apparently so enamoured by the bride that after the exchange of garlands, he kept going to her room even before other rituals could be held.

Irked by his son’s behaviour, the father of the groom asked him not to go into the bride’s room but the groom would not listen.

The father slapped the groom before the guests and the groom slapped his father back.

The matter escalated and the bride decided to call off the wedding when the groom slapped back his father.

The barat returned without the bride and both families decided not to go ahead with the marriage.