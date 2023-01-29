UP: Groom, bride’s father slap each other, wedding called off

The groom was apparently so enamoured by the bride that after the exchange of garlands, he kept going to her room even before other rituals could be held.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 29th January 2023 9:37 am IST
AP couple to pledge organ donation on wedding day, inspire 60 relatives
representative marriage

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a bride refused to marry the groom simply because he kept entering her room repeatedly even before their wedding rituals could get over.

According to reports, the wedding procession arrived at the woman’s house in Chitrakoot and the groom was apparently so enamoured by the bride that after the exchange of garlands, he kept going to her room even before other rituals could be held.

Also Read
Teacher held for assaulting girl student in Rajkot school

Irked by his son’s behaviour, the father of the groom asked him not to go into the bride’s room but the groom would not listen.

The father slapped the groom before the guests and the groom slapped his father back.

The matter escalated and the bride decided to call off the wedding when the groom slapped back his father.

The barat returned without the bride and both families decided not to go ahead with the marriage.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button