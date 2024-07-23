UP: Hindutva groups organise Mahapanchayat against mosque construction

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members organised a Hindu Mahapanchayat to protest the ongoing construction of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh. The Mahapanchyat organised by the Hindutva groups was held in Malwan of Fatehpur city area on Sunday, July 21.

The gathering, which attracted thousands of Hindu participants, called for the immediate cessation of the mosque’s construction, alleging that it was being built on government land.

According to the reports, key figures from the VHP, including original minister Raju Porwal, expressed their opposition to the mosque, stating that it was an illegal construction.

Authorities response

In anticipation of potential unrest, local authorities swung into action and deployed additional police forces to maintain law and order in the region.

The district administration committed to investigating the claims surrounding the mosques’s construction.

On the other side, local Muslim residents refuted the allegations, claiming that the mosque was built on land purchased legally and that the construction was proceeding according to established protocols. The community members emphasised that the accusations are unfounded and create division in society.

Pertinently, the Fathepur city has often been a hotbed for communal tensions. The city has witnessed a series of incidents that have heightened religious animosities, often leading to violence and interest.