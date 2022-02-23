UP: Lakhimpur Kheri witnesses highest voter turnout at 62.45 percent

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd February 2022 6:36 pm IST
Jalandhar, Feb 20 (ANI): Paramilitary personnel stand guard while voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling booth, in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 57.45 per cent till 5 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission, Lakhimpur Kheri witnessed the highest voter turnout with 62.45 per cent while Unnao witnessed the lowest turnout with 54.12 per cent will 5 pm.

The other constituency that witnessed more than 60 per cent turnout is Pilibhit with 61.42 per cent.
Banda witnessed 57.48 per cent, Fatehpur 56.96 per cent, Hardoi 55.40 per cent, Lucknow 54.98 per cent, Raebareli 58.32 per cent, and Sitapur 58.30 per cent.

The voting started at 7 am in the morning.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

