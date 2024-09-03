UP man appeals to Prez, PM to save daughter facing death sentence in UAE

Banda: Shahzadi, a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, may be hanged in the UAE any time after September 20. The 29-year-old woman has been in Abu Dhabi jail for a long time for the murder of a four-month-old child.

Shahzadi’s father Shabbir here has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save his daughter’s life.

Shabbir, a resident of Goira Mughlai village in Mataundh police station area, told PTI on Tuesday that his daughter Shahzadi, who is lodged in Abu Dhabi’s Al Batwa jail, called him from the jail on Sunday and told him that she may be hanged any time after September 20.

Shabbir said he has sent a letter to the president and Prime Minister Modi through email on Monday, requesting them to save the life of his daughter.

Shabbir said Shahzadi’s face was burnt in childhood. She used to work in an organisation called ‘Roti Bank of Banda’ during the COVID lockdown when she became friends with Uzair, a resident of Agra, through Facebook.

Uzair sent her to Dubai in November 2021 on the pretext of getting treatment. Uzair’s uncle Faiz and aunt Nazia, Nazia’s mother-in-law Anjum Sahana Begum live in Dubai.

“Nazia gave birth to a son, who died at the age of four months and 21 days, and Shahzadi has been implicated in the murder of this child,” Shabbir said.

“At present my daughter Shahzadi is lodged in Abu Dhabi’s Al Batwa jail and she (Shahzadi) called on Sunday to inform me that she could be hanged any time after September 20,” he said.

Shabbir said he came to know about the death sentence in 2023, and since then he has been pleading with the government of India to save his daughter’s life.

“On the order of a court, an FIR was lodged in Mataundh police station on July 15, 2024 for selling his daughter in Dubai, but Investigation Officer (IO) Sub Inspector Mohammad Akram did not take a single step in the investigation,” he alleged.

He accused the IO of being in cahoots with Uzair.

Meanwhile, Investigation Officer (IO) Mohammad Akram told PTI on Tuesday evening that Shahzadi’s case is related to Dubai, in which Uzair, his uncle Faiz, aunt Nazia and Nazia’s mother-in-law Anjum Sahana Begum are accused.

Correspondence will soon be made to the Dubai Embassy in India to record the statements of the victim and the accused, the police officer said.