UP: Man held for waving Palestinian flag during ‘Tiranga’ rally on I-Day

Meerut: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a “Tiranga Rally” on Independence Day in Meerut’s Kotwali area, police said.

The incident occurred on August 15, the 78th Independence Day.

A video of the incident, which turned up online, showed the youth waving the Palestinian flag in the rally. The incident riled up many local Hindu leaders.

A spokesperson for the district police said a case under Section 197(2) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was registered at the Kotwali Police Station in connection with the incident.

“The accused, identified as Rashid alias Munna, a local resident, was arrested from in front of a complex near Purva Ahiran,” the officer said.