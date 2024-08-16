UP: Man held for waving Palestinian flag during ‘Tiranga’ rally on I-Day

"The accused, identified as Rashid alias Munna, a local resident, was arrested from in front of a complex near Purva Ahiran," the officer said.

Meerut: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a “Tiranga Rally” on Independence Day in Meerut’s Kotwali area, police said.

The incident occurred on August 15, the 78th Independence Day.

A video of the incident, which turned up online, showed the youth waving the Palestinian flag in the rally. The incident riled up many local Hindu leaders.

A spokesperson for the district police said a case under Section 197(2) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was registered at the Kotwali Police Station in connection with the incident.

