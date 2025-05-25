UP: Mob attacks 4 on suspicion of transporting cattle meat, vehicle set ablaze

Aligarh: Four people were attacked and their vehicle set ablaze by a mob here on Saturday over suspicion that they were transporting cattle meat, police said.

Local leaders of the Bajrang Dal claimed that this was the same vehicle villagers had intercepted a fortnight ago with similar “illegal meat”. However, police had released saying it was buffalo meat.

According to officials, an enraged mob stopped the vehicle, thrashed the four occupants, and caused severe damage to the vehicle.

Also Read Video: Meat shops owned by minorities sealed in Haryana amid strong dissent

Meat sent to lab testing

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain said a police team reached the spot, rescued the four people and rushed them to a hospital.

“The meat has been seized and sent for laboratory testing. A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the facts,” he said.

Jain clarified that the earlier incident involving the same vehicle two weeks ago had been closed after lab tests confirmed the meat was buffalo.

He also noted that the transporter’s documents including those for cattle slaughter were in order at that time.