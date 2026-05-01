UP Police to initiate legal action in killing of Bihar imam Tousif Raza

Bareilly: Necessary legal action will be taken regarding the killing of the 30-year-old cleric, Maulana Tousif Raza Mazhari, the Uttar Pradesh Police said late on Thursday, April 30, after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family alleging assault.

Initially, the railway authorities dismissed it as a fatal fall from a moving train when the body was found on Sunday, April 27, near the railway tracks in the Palpur Gate area of Bareilly’s Cantt Police Station.

Raza, a resident of Bakhotoli village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, was a madrasa teacher and went to Bareilly for an Urs (death anniversary) event.

Manush Parik, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Bareilly, said in a video statement that the police arrived at the scene after receiving information from a railway keyman.

The deceased’s body was identified and his family was contacted through his mobile phone, the SP said. “Upon completion of site inspection, a post-mortem was conducted on the body, after which it was handed over to the family members when they came from Kishanganj.”

SP Parik said the family also believed the incident to be an accident, contrary to the claims made by Raza’s wife, Tabassum Khatoon, who said she saw the assault live on a video call.

She alleged that he was beaten during the journey and murdered by some unidentified individuals. According to the police, this concern was only brought to their attention on Thursday, after which they said legal action would follow.

दिनांक 27.04.26 को थाना कैंट बरेली क्षेत्र में रेलवे ट्रैक पर शव मिलने की सूचना पर की गयी पुलिस कार्यवाही व परिजनों से वार्ता कर तहरीर प्राप्त किये जाने के उपरांत आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने हेतु अवगत कराये जाने के संबंध में श्री मानुष पारीक, एसपी सिटी, बरेली की बाइट।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/kXx39c3OPJ — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) April 30, 2026

In a voice recording of the video call, Raza asked Tabassum to call the police for help. He stated that several drunk individuals had caught hold of him and were subjecting him to verbal and physical abuse, and had allegedly accused him of theft.