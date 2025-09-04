UP temple caretaker held over namaz; head priest backs him

A Muslim caretaker of a temple in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested in June after a secretly recorded video showed him offering namaz in the temple courtyard.

For 60-year-old Ali Mohammed, the Brahmdev Maharaj temple, popularly known as Papad Mandir, is his shelter and livelihood, Maktoob Media reported.

Lovingly known as ‘Mohammed bhai,’ the senior citizen has devoted over 30 years of his life, taking care of the temple. From sweeping the floors to cleaning idols, lighting temple lamps and welcoming devotees with folded hands and a smile, Ali carried out his responsibilities diligently.

After the video went viral on social media platforms and Ali was arrested, the temple head priest, Paramanand Das, came out in his support, condemning the unknown person who secretly filmed him praying. Das said that the village panchayat would take action against the individual for their misconduct.

“A temple is a place of worship. Whoever recorded that video wanted to disturb communal harmony,” Das was quoted by Maktoob Media.

Ali originally hails from Daharapur village of UP’s Saharanpur district. Soon after, an enquiry was launched and Ali was arrested. He was kept in remand for 14 days before being out on bail.

Das even offered to personally arrange for bail if Mohammed’s family could not. However, Mohammed’s brother bailed him out.

Ali still visits the temple as a devotee, even though he was dismissed from his post by the temple committee after the arrest.

“From dawn to dusk, he was here,” the head priest sang praises of his Muslim brother. “He treated this temple as his own. No one questioned his faith until one prayer changed everything. He may have made a mistake, but sending him to jail was wrong,” Das said.