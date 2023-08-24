Upasana’s expensive Chanel footwear becomes talk of town, cost is Rs…

Mumbai: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela is a true fashionista. Her undeniable love for all things stylish is a known to all. With every step she takes in and around town, she effortlessly knows how draw attention with her impeccable choice of stunning outfits and complementary accessories.

Her innate sense of fashion is so compelling that even during her maternity journey, she managed to captivate hearts with her flawless mastery of maternity fashion.

Likewise in a recent Instagram post, Upasana’s footwear caught fashion lovers eyes. She wore exquisitely crafted Chanel white espadrilles, a nod to the timeless allure of fashion.

Upasana shared a post commemorating her grandmother’s birthday in a heartfelt gesture. She accompanied the post with the caption, “Today we’re Celebrating Amama’s humility, unconditional love & generosity. On her special birthday, we conducted the Bhumi Puja for The Apollo Hospitals – Nanakramguda, soon to open! Happy Happy Birthday dearest Amama!.”

However, it was the price tag that drew the most attention, overshadowing even the bold fashion statement itself—a whopping Rs. 66K.

Meanwhile, Upasana and Ram Charan are currently enjoying the parenthood. They welcomed their first child, baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela on June 20 this year.