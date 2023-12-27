Upasana’s Gucci dress for Christmas bash in Hyderabad is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Christmas festivities at the Konidela and Allu family turned into a star-studded affair as Tollywood‘s renowned siblings Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej came together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The glamorous event, hosted at Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad residence, saw the presence of star wives Upasana Konidela, Allu Sneha Reddy, and Namrata Shirodhkar, who added to the festive charm with their stunning outfits.

Among the standout looks, Upasana Konidela stole the limelight with her elegant red ensemble, leaving everyone in awe. Known for setting fashion goals, Upasana, who effortlessly showcased her style even during pregnancy, once again made heads turn with her Christmas attire. Its price tag is something which caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

According to a recent Instagram post by Tollywood Closet, Upasana’s Christmas outfit was from the luxury brand Gucci and came with a hefty price tag of Rs 3 lakhs. This shows Upasana’s love for high-end fashion.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who got married in 2012, welcomed their first child, baby girl Klin Kaara on June 20 this year.